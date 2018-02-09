SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 158: ‘Switch’ to Jeff Bressard shoutouts

On this week’s podcast, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, features editor Igor Bonifacic and freelance tech reporter Josh McConnell take a look back at the Nintendo Switch’s first year on the market.
The team discusses the great games that have made their way to the system, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.
In the home console-portable hybrid system’s second year on the market, the SyrupCast squad wants to see full-fledged online services, a solid line-up of first-party games — we’re hoping to learn more at this year’s E3 — and most importantly, a downloadable game blast from Nintendo’s nostalgic past that spans systems ranging from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) all the way up to the Wii.
For more on the Nintendo Switch, check out my recently published editorial about the spectacular first year the system has had.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 37:37
Patrick shouts out Rose and Sameer for their hard work covering the Canadian and telecom industry this week; Josh hypes up his favourite day of the year, which is, of course, National Pizza Day; and finally, Igor, bringing things back to a more serious topic, shouts out the movie Call Me By Your Name.
