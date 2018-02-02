Canadian Olympic speed skater is the first athlete sponsored by cryptocurrency

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canadian speed skater and double world record holder, has become the first athlete sponsored by a cryptocurrency.
The Canadian speed skater has teamed up with ONG Social and Ceek VR, who included a cyroptocurrency compensation in the terms of agreement of Bloeman’s sponsorship.
In return, Bloemen will share his success on the ONG social network — a secure network built using a dual Blockchain. Bloemen will also be featured in a 360-degree Virtual Reality Experience on the CEEK VR headset.
The cryptocurrency sponsorship allows Bloemen to take advantage of crypto trade opportunities. The sponsorship will also let Bloemen to earn cryptocurrency to help finance his Olympic goals.
Bloemen is to compete for Canada next week at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the 5,000 metre, 10,000 metre and Team Pursuit events in PyeongChang, Korea.
The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games began next week Friday, with Bloeman’s first speed skating event set for February 11th.
You may not see any ads about this on Facebook or Google, though, as the two companies have been cracking down on cryptocurrency ads as of late.
