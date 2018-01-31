News
Google follows Facebook by cracking down on cryptocurrency ads

Jan 31, 2018

2:19 PM EST

Google headquarters

Earlier this week, Facebook announced a ban on all advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies like bitcoin on its platform.

Now, Google is following suit, although in a not so wide-ranging way. The tech giant has created specific policies that will help its team find misleading ads, with a focus placed on those that maliciously mine cryptocurrencies to unsuspecting people.

“Mining cryptocurrency through ads is a relatively new form of abuse that violates our policies and one that we’ve been monitoring actively,” a Google spokesperson told The Fast Company. “We enforce our policies through a multi-layered detection system across our platforms which we update as new threats emerge.”

Via: The Fast Company

