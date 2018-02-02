Sony and Facebook partner on web-based God of War text adventure

Sony has announced a partnership with Facebook to bring a God of War text adventure to the social media platform’s Messenger service.
The adventure, called “A Call from the Wilds,” serves as a prelude to the God of War game releasing on PlayStation 4 on April 20th.
In the PS4 game, which acts as soft reboot of the long-running PlayStation action game series, players will once again assume the role of Kratos, who now spends his days teaching his son Atreus how to survive in a world based on Norse mythology.
A Call from the Wilds, meanwhile, will feature Atreus as he goes on his first adventure. Players will make choices and type out commands to progress, and those who successfully make it to the end will be rewarded with eight pieces of concept art for the main PS4 game.
A Call from the Wild can be accessed via Facebook Messenger here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Via: Gamasutra
