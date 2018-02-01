Rogers continues to expand its net of wireless coverage with the announcement that it will provide service to the Sage Creek area of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The new cellular tower will provide “new and improved wireless service so that… Sage Creek customers can make and share more memorable moments,” said Colin Bartlett, Rogers’ prairie region director. Bartlett hopes to continue improving the wireless infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing businesses and communities across the province.
“It’s a great feeling and excellent news for the residents of Sage Creek, to now have cellular service in our community,” said Frank Capasso, president of the local Residents’ Association.
Sage Creek experienced a population increase of more than 65 percent between the 2011 and 2016 censuses, despite its location on the outer edge of the city (about a 15 minute drive from the downtown). It is one of the many ‘bedroom communities’ in the area which experienced a huge population boom in the past five years.
“Many residents don’t have landlines and depend on wireless coverage. Rogers has made our dream a reality, allowing us to make calls, including to emergency services if necessary.”
This coverage upgrade is part of Rogers’ ongoing initiative to better support the Manitoba region. Previously, the company also strengthened coverage in downtown Winnipeg and made LTE-Advanced available province-wide.
Source: Rogers
