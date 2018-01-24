Samsung launches the official Winter Olympics app, PyeongChang 2018

Samsung has released the official Winter Olympics 2018 app.
The app, called PyeongChang 2018, is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. PyeongChang 2018 is available in English, French, Korean and additional languages.
PyeongChang 2018 allows users to follow the schedule of the different events and games during the Olympics. The app also includes general news, photos, videos and notices related to the games.
Additionally, users can learn more about the specific sports. For example, after clicking on the skating option, the app displays users an overview of figure skating, including different events such as single skating, pair skating, ice dance and team event.
If the user is at the Olympics, the app also provides stadium information as well.
Samsung has been involved with the Olympic Games since the 1998 Seoul Olympics. Now, the games have finally returned to South Korea, Samsung’s home country, 20 years later.
Samsung also recently revealed a limited edition PyeongChang Winter Olympics Note 8 in celebration of the games.
The winter Olympics officially begins on February 9th and ends on the 25th (curling and ski jumping both start February 8th).
