SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 155: The Jeff Bezos CEO Swole Scale

Jan 29, 2018

6:21 PM EST

Tim Cook visited Toronto's Eaton Centre Apple Store

This week on the SyrupCast, senior editor Igor Bonifacic, senior editor Patrick O’Rourke, senior reporter Rose Behar and freelance tech journalist Josh McConnell sit down to talk about Rogers’ sales tactics and Josh’s recent interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Reports about Rogers’ sales practices have resurfaced as multiple employees have come forward with stories about their managers and supervisors pressuring them to “hit sales targets or risk termination.” These reports went further to expose the expectations that employees must up-sell products to unsuspecting customers. Rogers has vehemently denied this portrayal of the company’s sales strategies.

Also this week, Josh McConnell — friend of the podcast and freelance tech journalist — had the opportunity to interview Apple’s CEO Tim Cook during his short (but sweet) visit to Toronto. The team is curious about what the famed CEO is like in person and whether he lives up to the hype.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Total runtime: 32:48
Roger’s up-selling has gotten out of hand: 1:30
Tim Cook is ripped: 15:30
Shoutouts: 28:34

Josh gives his shoutout to Justin Timberlake’s surprise album, dropping song by song. Patrick throws a shoutout to Sea of Thieves. Rose’s shoutout is to Call Me By Your Name. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the Toronto Public Library for getting Kanopy.

