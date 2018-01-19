Back in November, it was reported that Instagram was testing a number of features, including support for GIFs.
Now, a number of users are reporting that they are now able to use GIFs generated from Giphy in their Instagram stories.
So far, only users in Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines are reporting that they feature is live for them, with a small handful of GIFs currently supported.
Still, these sorts of features are usually rolled out to a small group of users before a larger audience receives them.
When reached out to for comment by The Verge, Instagram merely responded with “We’re always testing ways to improve the Instagram experience.”
Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Instagram rolled out a new feature that lets people see when other users were last online.
Via: The Verge
