Best Buy Canada to sell SNES Classic in-store today

Jan 19, 2018

8:35 AM EST

15 comments

SNES Classic front close-up

If you’ve been looking to buy the Nintendo SNES Classic in-store, so as to avoid those pesky bots that always seem to snap up any online stock in mere seconds, today is your day.

Best Buy announced on Thursday that its Bay and Dundas location in Toronto and Robson and Granville location in Vancouver will have limited in-store stock of the SNES Classic.

According to the company’s RZ Gamers Club Twitter account, each store will have about 100 units to sell. As usual, the retailer isn’t taking rainchecks.

Note that the Toronto location opens at 9:30 am ET, while the store in Vancouver opens its doors at 9am PT. In either case, your best bet is to get to your local store as early as possible.

Good luck to everyone making the trek.

Source: Best Buy

  • Marshall Davidson

    One store in all of Toronto and two in all Canada LOL

    Well I’m glad i scored one online a couple weeks ago but people may have a good chance getting this in store if they arrive promptly at 930 Clearly they never had 100 units available online at any given time

  • Eluder

    I had no problem getting this early during launch, is it really that hard to find an SNES classic?

    • Marshall Davidson

      Well based on the sell-outs online within a matter of minutes the answer is yes and honestly, how many stores have this on their shelves to begin with? None.
      The 100 units they have here will undoubtedly be gone within an hour but that at least affords the opportunity for people to get one if they get there early enough.

    • Adam

      No, it’s not that hard. I’ve managed to buy 3, 2 of which I stumbled upon by accident. Only once I made a dedicated effort to go there when I found out they’re getting some.

      (Disclaimer: No I’m not scalping them, I sold them at cost to friends of mine who wanted them)

    • Marshall Davidson

      Yeah okay. lol…Not that hard and yet they aren’t in any stores nor available online and while I’m not saying you didn’t buy three of them its more a case of dumb luck you came across that many. Otherwise you’re the exception and certainly not the rule.

    • Rev0lver

      I managed to get two. One for me and one for my brother in law. I had others in my cart twice after that but no one I know wanted one or already had one so I didn’t pull the trigger. I’m not going to scalp them like some opportunistic POS.

  • Brian Ghattas

    I’m still waiting for my replacement model three months later from Best Buy. I had to purchase another SNES Classic from another scalper. Best Buy, for a powerful retailer, doesn’t seem to be forcing the issue with Nintendo. There should be stock in all their stores.

  • LifeWulf

    A joke that Canadian stores continue to struggle with stock while American GameStops and Best Buys have units just sitting there for days on end. Send some of those up here!

    • Marshall Davidson

      I doubt it. Looking at Best Buy’s website and Walmart and Gamestop I don’t see any availability for the unit. If so much is sitting on store shelves it implies a surplus of stock in which case they’d have online availability too.
      Nintendo just likes to talk about how much more they’ve produced but seriously making an extra million over last year was never going to cut it. You’d think the corporate bozos running the show there would know anything less than 5 million production units was never going to meet demand. I do however feel its deliberate in the sense that they want to keep the hype machine going hence the reintroduction of the Nintendo NES Classic this summer and then probably another run of SNES sometime in 2019.

    • LifeWulf

      I wasn’t going off of anything Nintendo has said, I was basing my comment off of things friends down south have said and Reddit comments. Online stock doesn’t necessarily reflect in-store stock, especially if they’re still trying to keep it limited on purpose as you mentioned. I know Toys-R-Us for one didn’t allow any online purchases, at least not here, and you had to go into the store day 1 to see if they had any stock. I’m pretty sure Best Buy purposely obfuscated that information as well, at least in the beginning.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Meh…Still don’t buy it but whatever. None of the websites I looked at made it clear it was only available in-store. Bottom line is that availability is still scarce although perhaps a little better than last year’s NES Classic.

  • gommer strike

    I got mine from Amazon Canada in December. It’s funny how some of the things you’ve pined for so badly, end up being one of the things that you use the least.

    I used to own an SNES back in the ’90’s and now that I own the Classic…it’s weird. The nostalgia factor hit me hard for about 30 minutes, and then…hmm. Several of the titles really haven’t aged well. The usual Mario stuff is fine sure, but Mario Kart is a pixelated mess, Ghouls N’ Ghosts really shows how in truth, the SNES hardware’s shortcomings even back in 1991(low clock speed, hence tons of slowdown).

    Street Fighter 2 Turbo was charming for a while, but again even clocking hours of play in today’s SF5, the SNES version just looks awful. Final Fantasy 3(6 in Japan) I thought I’d be clocking hours of joy in it(one of the best Final Fantasy games of all time), but again. Somehow I’m just not. I don’t know – things just don’t draw me in today, the way they used to 20 years ago.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Interesting observation and I would agree. I’ve played many of these games on the Nvidia Shield using an emulator, some in their original arcade format, and while I enjoy the experience taking me back to my childhood I feel the effect does eventually wear off and you realize the gaming quality was really quite crappy. Even in the day but certainly compared to what is on the market now.

      Its also possible that gaming just means less to you now than when it did back then. 20 years ago I think we were more patient and willing to be pulled in by the experience whereas now…not so much

    • gommer strike

      But yeah, even if you just compare the original Arcade quality of SF2 vs the SNES port…oohhh boy were we forgiving back then and and amazed that they were able to port the game over. Soon as you load up the arcade ROM…jeepers the ’90’s console ports were bad.

      Gaming to me now that I’m much older…now it’s more about “quick bursts” in many cases of play. It’s either online card games because of the relatively quick nature of play, or it’s games that give me some form of adrenaline rush from the competitive nature of game. It is all about online multiplayer now, eg. PUBG, Street Fighter V, Starcraft 2.

      Family and career have a lot to do with it too, heheh. I don’t have the time I used to.

  • basesloadedwalk

    This whole thing is just a game that bestbuy and Nintendo are playing with us for their own, unsavory, amusement. This SNES classic doesn’t really exist it the true marketplace. I gave up on this product before it even released. Got better things to do than run the maze.