Best Buy Canada to sell SNES Classic in-store today

If you’ve been looking to buy the Nintendo SNES Classic in-store, so as to avoid those pesky bots that always seem to snap up any online stock in mere seconds, today is your day.
Best Buy announced on Thursday that its Bay and Dundas location in Toronto and Robson and Granville location in Vancouver will have limited in-store stock of the SNES Classic.
Our Bay & Dundas and Robson & Granville stores will have Ltd Qtys of Super NES Classic Edition available Friday Jan 19. Min 100 per store. No rainchecks. Check our store locator for directions and store hours. https://t.co/KiWiDr1Z3g
— RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) January 19, 2018
According to the company’s RZ Gamers Club Twitter account, each store will have about 100 units to sell. As usual, the retailer isn’t taking rainchecks.
Note that the Toronto location opens at 9:30 am ET, while the store in Vancouver opens its doors at 9am PT. In either case, your best bet is to get to your local store as early as possible.
Good luck to everyone making the trek.
Source: Best Buy
