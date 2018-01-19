Lyft’s top Toronto destinations include Union Station, the Distillery District

Ride-hailing service Lyft has only been operating in Canada since December 12th, but the company says it’s happy with how business has been so far.
Lyft, which is currently only offered in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, has revealed some of the locations that its riders are travelling to most often. Destinations have been organized into the following categories: hotels, restaurants and nightlife venues, shopping destinations, theatres and venues, and Toronto landmarks.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the overall top destination for Toronto Lyft riders is major transportation hub Union Station.
Meanwhile, the other top destinations per category are as follows:
Top hotels:
1. Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
2. Fairmont Royal York
3. Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto
Top restaurant and nightlife venues:
1. Rebel Nightclub
2. The Drake Hotel
3. Terroni on Adelaide
Top shopping destinations:
1. Eaton Centre
2. Yorkdale Shopping Centre
3. Square One Shopping Centre
Top theaters and venues:
1. Air Canada Centre
2. Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
3. The Rec Room
Top Toronto Landmarks:
1. The Distillery District
2. The CN Tower
3. Art Gallery of Ontario
“We’ve had a tremendous first month in Toronto. We’ve heard from drivers who are thrilled to have another option and increased earning opportunities, as well as passengers who appreciate the experience Lyft offers,” said Tim Houghton, general manager of Lyft Toronto, in a press statement. “Looking at the last month, it’s clear that Torontonians are turning to Lyft for safe, reliable, and affordable rides wherever they need to go, from nights out to commuting to experiencing so much of what this great city offers. We’re thrilled to be in Toronto and look forward to continuing to grow with the city.”
