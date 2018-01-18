Instagram messages will now show when users were last active

Taking a cue from parent company Facebook’s Messenger service, Instagram direct messages will now show you when users were last active.
Instagram typically lifts its features from Snapchat, so seeing inspiration instead come from its sister Facebook app is certainly a change.
In Direct, the last time an account was online will be displayed underneath the username.
Those who are uninterested in this feature can disable it in Settings by turning off ‘Show Activity Status,’ although doing so will also prevent you from seeing other users’ activity.
Via: Engadget
