Apple executive Phil Schiller says face-scanning solutions from other manufacturers ‘stink’

Schiller criticized facial scanning on Android devices in an interview

Dec 11, 2017

6:10 PM EST

22 comments

iPhone X Face ID settings

In an unsurprising move, Apple is aggressively pitting its Face ID technology against other manufacturers’ face-scanning solutions.

During an interview with Dutch website Bright, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said face or iris recognition technologies previously released by competitors “all stink.”

He followed up by saying that competitors’ solutions weren’t capable of as much as Face ID:

“They don’t work in all the ways we need Face ID to work. We’re very aware that through the years this simple thing, the Home button, that started as the way you click to get to the Home screen, grew into doing so many things for us. We added Touch ID, it took you to the multitasking screen, paged Siri, activated Apple Pay. All through this one mechanical button. So for Face ID we needed the best way we know of to enable us to easily unlock our device with our face, in a protected way with the Secure Enclave, and support all these other things. We had to solve all of that. Other things that people have tried with face haven’t been anything like that. Face ID is a very unique implementation.”

Most flagship Android phones offer some version of facial or iris unlocking, from Samsung to OnePlus, though the technology isn’t a marquee feature in quite the same way as it is for Apple.

Apple’s Face ID runs on the company’s iPhone X, which features both an IR sensor and dot projector that shoots out 30,000 dots in order to map a face using the company’s ‘TrueDepth’ technology.

Since introducing the technology, Apple faced privacy and security concerns, whether related to the chances of relations logging into your device or the sharing of TrueDepth data with third-party developers.

In response to the second concern, Schiller told Bright:

“I think we’ve worked really hard to maintain the trust we have with users about how this information technology is and isn’t used. First of all, no Face ID data goes to third parties. So what you enroll with Face ID, what you use to unlock your phone, that’s an algorithm that is created and encrypted by the Secure Enclave. No third party that uses the iPhone camera has your Face ID data. We did create an API so developers can use the cameras to track facial movements, to do things like wrap stickers on your face (like Snapchat, etc.) That’s different than Face ID. They don’t have all the access to the data that Face ID has for that.”

In the broader context of law enforcement usage, however, there are no hard-and-fast answers. MobileSyrup staff reporter Sameer Chhabra reported on the legal rights surrounding biometric security in a story earlier this year.

Source: Bright

Comments

  • It’s Me

    The fluffers are going to be offended.

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      I think I’ll keep the $750 change in my wallet (where it belongs) and continue using my $360 Essential Phone.

    • Razvan Zamfir

      That’s a lot of change to just carry around 😉
      BTW… where did you get it for 360?

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      It was Koodo’s Black Friday deal/special.

    • Jon Duke

      I agree. What an amazing phone. I got the same deal.

    • John Lofwire

      That phone is crazy good i purchased one as well using it now.

      The camera updates they did ( several one ) made the camera better than any 2017 flagship and in league with this year one.

      Its even has the portrait mode now.

    • Petit Baveux

      It sounds like a wish!

    • Dimitri

      Not really. However it would have been best if Apple also offered TouchID on the back of the device on the Apple logo per say for more security. Saying that all are ” stick” won’t make anything better. Many still want the TouchID.

    • It’s Me

      Right now, I agree with you on that and I am one that would still prefer TouchID, though I am hearing more and more people that actually use an X no longer miss it at all because Face ID is so fast. But that isn’t really relevant to his point.

      If the other face based biometrics suck, they suck, whether they have finger print scanning or not. In fact, if they have finger print scanning that works properly on their phones, it makes no sense to add another that either doesn’t work or is fundamentally insecure. It’s like having a fantastic deadbolt with a secure key and then adding biometrics just to say you have choice, yet the biometrics are so bad any cat or dog walking past can unlock the door or always fails to unlock for you. It’s just a waste of space at point and a security hole.

      If it is completely insecure, don’t even add it as an option.

    • John Lofwire

      Yeah and for added security they could added that you need to put your finger on fingerprint scanner to activate the iris scanner.

      But instead they just insult others solutions like lil kids.

  • ciderrules

    The fact nobody else uses face or iris to do mobile payments tells you all you need to know about how secure they are.

    • Brad Fortin

      “Our facial recognition is really secure, trust us!” “Secure enough that banks trust it for mobile payment authentication?” “Look! It recognizes your face faster than FaceID!”

  • Uzair Abbas

    Still I prefer the fingerprint. It’s so much faster. Imagine looking at your screen trying to unlock for payment, moving phone around vs just tapping your finger on touch id while phone on payment panel.

    • ciderrules

      FaceID is faster for lots of things.

      All the Apps I have that require TouchID to open require two steps. Tap on App icon to launch, THEN place a finger on the Home button to authorize. With FaceID it’s only one step – tapping the App icon. Since I’m already looking at my phone screen FaceID authorizes and the App simply launches.

      If you have notifications you only need to raise your phone to have them unlock and be visible. You can tap on notifications to launch the App directly, without ever having to change your grip to place a finger on the Home button.

      You don’t have to move your phone around for FaceID. It appears you’ve never actually used an iPhone X at all.

    • Captain H. Morgan

      I just ordered my iPhone X and it is on its way. I want to see if FaceID is really better and faster than TouchID. For now, I still prefer fingerprint.

  • Dimitri

    I rather have TouchID then FaceID. Also the Iris scanner on my old S8+ worked as it attended to work. So do not know how they ” stink”. Maybe its because he has nothing better to say? FaceID will grow just like the Iris scanner on the Samsung devices will grow.

    • thereasoner

      Agreed, fingerprint is the way to go and it’s more than secure enough. Both face and Iris are welcome as additional ways to unlock but neither should be offered as a replacement for the fingerprint scanner!

  • Do Do

    I’ll take touch ID over face ID any day, however truth be told, both are a convenience feature not a security feature, if you want security, neither are the best option, even a pin isn’t the best but rather a password would be the most secure (single) option, right now.

  • mwahahahaha

    HEY APPLE, you’ll stink too after you scan THIS FACE —> (__|__) !!!!!

  • Jon Duke

    Except FaceID was cracked by a kid using his mothers phone and is painfully slow when compared to the OnePlus 5T. Also, what a mature way of speech. Great leadership.

    • John Lofwire

      I am not fan of any face or iris unlock.

      But go to agree Iris unlock on Samsung device is MUCH more secure and about as fast.
      Cannot be unlocked by your brother or a mask lol.

      So Mr Schiller stink 😉

  • Brad Fortin

    I wonder if all the people currently saying “TouchID is better!” will be saying the same thing in a few years? Probably not.