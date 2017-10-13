SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 142: When in Roam

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Patrick O’Rourke break down the details of roaming with Canadian cell phones. The team is constantly on the road for press events, so they have a few tips and tricks up their sleeves to share with you.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team discuss their favourite roaming options, what services might cost you a surprising amount, and their thoughts on how roaming could be made better.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Total runtime: 34:47
Shoutouts: 28:24
Rose is talking about The Swift Life. Patrick, during the #SwitchMinute, shouts out Nintendo creating a Gameboy Classic mini. Finally, Igor’s shoutout goes to Blade Runner 2049
This podcast is proudly sponsored by TAVES, which is North America’s Ultimate Consumer Technology Event running from October 13th to October 15th.
TAVES showcases cutting-edge products in the most exciting categories: Virtual reality, robotics, wearables, drones, hi-tech vehicles, personal transportation devices, 3D-printing, hifi and home theatre. Rounding out the show is a broad mix of tech workshops for both adults and kids as well as, awesome product launches and an eclectic program of panel speakers offering the latest insights into the electrifying world of consumer technology.
Comments