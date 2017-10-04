Here’s what you missed at Google’s Pixel event

In case you missed today’s Google Pixel event, here’s a rundown of every announcement.
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
First and foremost Google announced the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 features a 5-inch OLED display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch Plastic OLED display, and 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, with an aluminum build.
Both devices feature DxOMark’s highest rated camera sensor, utilize ‘Active Edge’ — which allows users to activate Google Assistant with a squeeze — and don’t feature a headphone jack.
Here’s the pricing and availability information for both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
Pixel Buds
As I mentioned, neither of Google’s new smartphones feature a headphone jack, however, they do work with Google’s new Pixel Bud headphones, wireless headphones that utilize the Google Assistant.
Google’s Pixel Buds are capable of translating sentences from one language to another to help communicate with the assistance of the new Google Home Mini or Google Home Max, though the latter device does not have a Canadian release date yet.
Google Home Mini
The Google Home Mini is a smaller Google Home speaker that also features Google Assistant. The Google Home Mini links together with other Google Assistant products, such as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and allows users to broadcast their voice to the other speakers.
Pixelbook
Google also revealed its new high-end Chromebook called the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook is the first laptop utilize Google Assistant and is fully convertible. The Pixelbook also features a 12.3-inch display and is 10mm thin and 1kg in weight.
Daydream View
As expected, the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are Daydream ready and compatible with Google’s upgraded Daydream View virtual reality headset.
Google Clips
Last but not least, Google also has announced Google Clips. The wearable device which clips onto a user and utilizes AI technology to snap photos, so parents and animal lovers never miss a moment. Google Clips is set to be priced at $249 USD, however Canadian availability and pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.
Comments