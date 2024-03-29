Apple’s long-rumoured OLED iPad Pro update could finally arrive in May

It looks like the reveal and release of Apple’s often-rumoured OLED iPad Pro update has been pushed back to early May, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

The new iPad Air, which is rumoured to include a larger 12.9-inch display option, will reportedly arrive alongside the updated OLED iPad Pro. Gurman says that the new iPad Pro will feature the M3 chip alongside an updated Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad. The current iPad Pro features Apple’s M2 chip.

On the other hand, the iPad Air is rumoured to feature Apple’s last-gen M2 chip and two size options: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. Apple’s current iPad Air features the M1 chip.

According to Gurman, Apple initially planned to release its new mid-range and high-end iPad towards the end of March or early April, but delayed the refresh’s release to finish the device’s software.

This hints that iPadOS could be getting a substantial update in the near future, likely at WWDC 2024, which the tech giant recently confirmed is scheduled for June 10th-14th. However, rumours surrounding iPadOS 18 remain sparse right now. While the tablet operating system update will be revealed at WWDC, it likely won’t launch until the fall.

Source: Bloomberg