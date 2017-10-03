SteamVR preview coming to Windows Mixed Reality this holiday

Microsoft has announced that developers and consumers will be able to preview SteamVR on Windows Mixed Reality this holiday. Last month, the company confirmed it has been working with Steam developer Valve to bring SteamVR content to its Windows Mixed Reality family of devices.
Starting today, developers will be given access to the Windows Mixed Reality SteamVR preview in order to try out the experiences. General consumers will also be given preview opportunities when Windows Mixed Reality devices begin releasing on October 17th as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
SteamVR content is currently available on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on SteamVR on Windows Mixed Reality from Microsoft’s mixed reality event in San Francisco.
Image credit: SteamVR
