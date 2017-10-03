Microsoft announces Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset

Microsoft has announced the Samsung HMD Odyssey, the latest headset in the Windows Mixed Reality family of devices. Samsung’s mixed reality headset was previously leaked last week.
Samsung now joins Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell as hardware partners releasing new mixed reality headsets as part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Those other headsets will release on October 17th, while the Samsung HMD Odyssey will release on November 3rd.
The announcement was made by Alex Kipman, Microsoft technical fellow and inventor of the HoloLens, the first self-contained holographic computer, at a media event in San Francisco.
Kipman was joined on-stage by Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America, who revealed more information about the HMD Odyssey.
“When we began designing and engineering the Samsung HMD Odyssey with Microsoft, there was only one goal in mind, create a high performing headset that’s easy to set up and can transport people to the incredible world of virtual reality,” Cotton said.
Cotton also revealed that the HMD Odyssey includes the following:
- Samsung’s traditional dual AMOLED displays for “vivid colours and the highest resolution in the industry”
- built-in spatial AKG headphones and microphone
- inside-out tracking
- quick responsive Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers
“Samsung is committed to working across platforms to build cutting-edge technology, and we’re excited to partner with Microsoft to shape the future of virtual reality,” Cotton said.
The Samsung HMD Odyssey will cost $649 CAD.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more coverage from Microsoft’s Mixed Reality event, including hands-on impressions of the various headsets.
Comments