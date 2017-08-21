HTC cuts Vive price to $799

Earlier this summer, Facebook-owned Oculus slashed the price of the Oculus Rift to $549 CAD.
Now HTC is following suit, announcing this morning that it’s dropping the price of its Vive virtual reality headset by $200 to $799 CAD.
Each headset comes with two base stations and two controllers. HTC is also throwing in a one-month free trial to its Viveport subscription, a service that allows consumers to play up to five VR titles each month, and free copies of several notable VR experiences, including Google’s Tilt Brush app.
“We know price is just one component of a purchase decision,” said HTC in a prepared statement. “But when you line up all that Vive offers, we’re building a complete VR ecosystem that customers can rely on today and for years to come.”
