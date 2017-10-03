Microsoft reveals Halo experience for Windows Mixed Reality

Microsoft has confirmed that its massively popular Halo first person shooter series is making its way to Windows Mixed Reality this fall.
The company previously announced the project in late August, although no details were revealed.
At a media event in San Francisco, Microsoft said the Windows Mixed Reality team has been working closely with Halo developer 343 Industries to bring the series to mixed reality.
Bonnie Ross, head of 343, joined the presentation via a holographic presenter to briefly talk about the experience, titled Halo: Recruit.
Starting on October 17th, fans will be able to use Windows Mixed Reality headsets for a “fun, brief introduction into the world of Halo,” which Ross said will include several iconic characters from the series.
Halo: Recruit is just one of the experiences coming to Windows Mixed Reality this fall. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on these mixed reality titles, including hands-on impressions.
