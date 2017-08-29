News
Microsoft is working on Halo Windows Mixed Reality experiences

Aug 29, 2017

4:47 PM EDT

Halo Master Chief with pistol

Microsoft has revealed that Windows Mixed Reality experiences based on the popular sci-fi first-person shooter series Halo are in the works. 343 Studios, the team responsible for the current mainline Halo games, will help in the development of this content.

However, no other information was revealed, so it’s currently unclear just how many Halo-related mixed reality projects are in development or when they might release.

The news came somewhat offhandedly in a Windows Blog post about future plans for the Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Other announcements included an image showing some of the games and entertainment coming to Windows Mixed Reality (including Halo) and support for content from Steam.

Windows Mixed Reality Games and Entertainment

Microsoft says it will reveal more about Windows Mixed Reality at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, which runs from September 1st to 6th.

Image credit: Flickr — commorancy

Source: Windows Blog Via: Engadget

