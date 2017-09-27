If you weren’t able to secure a SNES Classic pre-order — it’s likely that you haven’t given how quickly they sold out at Best Buy and The Source — there may be hope for you if you live in the Greater Toronto Area.
EB Games Canada’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the company’s flagship Toronto store, located at 267 Yonge St, will have 500 “walk-in” SNES Classic consoles available this Friday, September 27th.
Calling all Gamers in Toronto! Our Flagship store at 267 Yonge St will have 500 WALK-IN units of the SNES Classic this Friday! pic.twitter.com/CIkiC6mrCn
— EB Games Canada (@EBGamesCanada) September 26, 2017
The SNES Classic is priced at $99 CAD and features 21 pre-installed titles, including Final Fantasy III, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Secret of Mana and the unreleased Star Fox 2.
We’ll have more on the SNES Classic in the coming days, including a full guide on what other retailers are selling the heavily sought-after system this Friday.
