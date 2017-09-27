News
EB Games Canada says flagship Toronto store will have ‘500 walk-in’ SNES Classic consoles

Sep 27, 2017

10:34 AM EDT

2 comments

SNES Classic

If you weren’t able to secure a SNES Classic pre-order — it’s likely that you haven’t given how quickly they sold out at Best Buy and The Source — there may be hope for you if you live in the Greater Toronto Area.

EB Games Canada’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the company’s flagship Toronto store, located at 267 Yonge St, will have 500 “walk-in” SNES Classic consoles available this Friday, September 27th.

The SNES Classic is priced at $99 CAD and features 21 pre-installed titles, including Final Fantasy III, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Secret of Mana and the unreleased Star Fox 2.

We’ll have more on the SNES Classic in the coming days, including a full guide on what other retailers are selling the heavily sought-after system this Friday.

Comments

  • Kenjuta

    Friday is not september 27, that’s today
    which is it?

    • Rev0lver

      It’s Friday