SNES Classic pre-orders will be available at The Source today

Pre-orders for Nintendo’s upcoming, eagerly-anticipated SNES Classic are set to go live on Canadian retailer The Source’s website at 12pm ET, 9am PT.
The Source sent an email notification to members of the store’s VIP Email program, notifying subscribers of the pre-order launch date.
As always, if you’re looking to get your hands on a SNES Classic, it’s a good idea to move fast.
The last time MobileSyrup caught wind of pre-orders, the sought-after console sold out at Best Buy in less than three minutes.
If you’re interested in joining the battle to get your hands on a SNES Classic via the Source’s upcoming pre-order offer, head over to this link.
The SNES Classic is priced at $99 in Canada and is set to be available at a variety of retailers on September 29th, the date of the console’s official retail release. Nintendo has stated in the past that the company plans to produce “significantly more” SNES Classic units in comparison to the NES Classic, which remains nearly impossible to find and has since been discontinued by the Japanese gaming giant.
Notable games included in the SNES Classic’s library are as follows: Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Metroid and EarthBound. In total, the SNES Classic includes 30 retro Super Nintendo games.
Comments