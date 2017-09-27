News
PREVIOUS|

iPhone X production reportedly slowed by facial-recognition parts shortage

Sep 27, 2017

10:45 AM EDT

0 comments

iPhone X front facing

Rumoured Phone X production issues are the result of not having enough components the tech giant refers to as ‘Romeo’ and ‘Juliet,’ according to a report stemming from the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal, which cited a source that says it’s familiar with the situation, claims that it is taking longer than expected to collect the Romeo module than the Juliet model.

Expanding further, the Romeo module is reportedly the codename for the component that powers Apple’s TrueDepth facial recognition dot projection technology, which beams more than 30,000 invisible dots to map the user’s face. The Juliet module feature an infrared camera which analyzes the facial pattern, though both pieces of hardware are required for Apple’s TrueDepth technology to function.

The iPhone X’s assembly process is reportedly moving “smoothly,” but the issues stemming from hardware shortages brings to question Apple’s ability to ship enough units for launch.

iPhone X pre-orders start October 27th and the device goes on sale November 3rd at Apple retail stores and participating retailers for $1,319 outright.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2017

3:45 PM EDT

Apple rolls out iOS 11.0.1, includes bug fixes and improvements

News

Sep 27, 2017

9:59 AM EDT

Apple confirms iPhone 8 suffers from crackling earpiece problem, says fix is coming

News

Sep 22, 2017

12:32 PM EDT

Netflix now supports HDR on the iPad Pro (2017) and iPhone X

News

Sep 26, 2017

4:38 PM EDT

Apple’s iPhone X confirmed to feature 2,716mAh battery and 3GB of RAM

Comments