Apple TV 4K set to eventually support Dolby Atmos surround sound

While the fact that the Apple TV 4K doesn’t support Dolby Atmos didn’t cross my radar since my surround sound receiver isn’t new enough to process the relatively new high-fidelity sound protocol, it was a significant point of contention for many other reviewers.
Since the Apple TV 4K is positioned as a high-end luxury streaming device thanks to its compatibility with HDR content, including both Dolby Vision and HDR10, it was a strange move on Apple’s part regarding the set-top boxes lake of support for Dolby Atmos.
Apple, however, has confirmed to The Verge, as well as other publications, that Dolby Atmos support is coming to the Apple TV 4K in the future, though a timeline for the features release was not revealed.
To put the lack of this feature in perspective, many of Roku’s lower-end players support Dolby Atmos, and so does Microsoft’s Xbox One S.
Via: The Verge
Comments