Apple releases statement on Apple Watch Series 3 LTE issues

The new Apple Watch Series 3, which starts shipping this Friday, is overall a reasonably solid update to the tech giant’s lineup of smartwatches.
Cellular connectivity is the device’s marquee feature. Unfortunately, many early reviews of the Series 3 indicate that the wearable experiences significant connection issues. The new watch apparently attempts to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks instead of cellular when it’s being used without an iPhone.
Apple has released an official statement regarding the connectivity issues.
“We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release,” writes Apple in its official statement.
It’s unclear when Apple will release the the update, or how the company intends to fix the issue related to the Watch not connecting to cellular when necessary. In some sense this is a historically unfortunate moment for the Apple Watch line, with this being the first time Apple has acknowledged an issue with one of its smartwatches, something it rarely does with any of its products.
For what it’s worth, I haven’t encounter these issues with the Apple Watch Series 3, as I noted in my review. This is likely because I haven’t connected the watch to an authenticated Wi-Fi network, however.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is set to be available on September 21st, 2017.
Via: The Verge
Comments