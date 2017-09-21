News
Apple releases statement on Apple Watch Series 3 LTE issues

Sep 21, 2017

11:38 AM EDT

2 comments

Apple Watch Series 3

The new Apple Watch Series 3, which starts shipping this Friday, is overall a reasonably solid update to the tech giant’s lineup of smartwatches.

Cellular connectivity is the device’s marquee feature. Unfortunately, many early reviews of the Series 3 indicate that the wearable experiences significant connection issues. The new watch apparently attempts to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks instead of cellular when it’s being used without an iPhone.

Apple has released an official statement regarding the connectivity issues.

“We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular. We are investigating a fix for a future software release,” writes Apple in its official statement.

It’s unclear when Apple will release the the update, or how the company intends to fix the issue related to the Watch not connecting to cellular when necessary. In some sense this is a historically unfortunate moment for the Apple Watch line, with this being the first time Apple has acknowledged an issue with one of its smartwatches, something it rarely does with any of its products.

For what it’s worth, I haven’t encounter these issues with the Apple Watch Series 3, as I noted in my review. This is likely because I haven’t connected the watch to an authenticated Wi-Fi network, however.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is set to be available on September 21st, 2017.

Via: The Verge

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Unfortunate and this should have been caught during QA cycles.

    Having said that, the issue is not really what is described.

    The new watch apparently attempts to connect to unknown Wi-Fi networks instead of cellular when it’s being used without an iPhone.

    Instead, it seems the issue is that when connected to a wifi network that doesn’t have internet connectivity, the watch stays connected to that otherwise valid network which means it doesn’t then try to use cell. Seems like the same thing would happen with a cell phone connected to a wifi network and the wifi network modem got unplugged. Phone would stay connected to wifi and have no connectivity. The would need something like cellular assist to start using cellular when wifi network is in a bad state.

    • Tom A

      There is a feature in iOS called wifi-assist to help with this problem where if the wi-fi signal is weak it will use LTE data while still connected to the wifi network. I am guessing that the watch doesn’t have this. Either that or perhaps the people who are affected have turned it off and therefore it doesn’t work on the watch either. I definitely notice that my phone will stay connected to my wifi as I drive away from my house, even when I know its not within range, so the data doesn’t work, and realistically it isn’t connected it just tries to maintain that wifi signal as long as it can wether its strong enough for the data to function or not