Xbox One X will launch with 100 enhanced games this fall

When Microsoft officially announced the Xbox One X at its E3 2017 keynote, many, including our own Patrick O’Rourke, were left wondering whether console’s launch library would justify the hefty cost of entry of its hardware.
At its Gamescon keynote this past weekend, Microsoft attempted to soothe those fears, announcing that 100 first- and third-party titles will take advantage of the console’s beefy hardware at launch (for the sake of comparison, Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro had a library of 45 enhanced titles at launch).
While there won’t be any titles that are exclusive to the Xbox One X, many of the games in the list of 100 Xbox One X enhanced games will support both 4K output and HDR. Some may also run at a smoother frame rate.
Depending on the game, 4K support will take the form of native, checkerboarding or dynamic scaling.
As with the Xbox One S, HDR support is limited to HDR 10. Microsoft has not said whether it plans to support Dolby Vision, the competing high dynamic range standard.
To help consumers easily identify whether a game takes advantage of Xbox One X’s hardware, a new “Xbox One X Enhanced” logo will grace the retail packaging and Xbox Store page of games that developers have optimized for Microsoft’s new hardware. Separate 4K and HDR logos will tell consumers whether the games the two new viewing formats.
The full list of games that will be optimized in time for the Xbox One X’s launch in November is below. X
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA SPORTS FIFA 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- EVERSPACE
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- HITMAN
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Pixar Rush
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RiME
- ROBLOX
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars II Battlefront
- State of Decay 2
- STEEP
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
Source: The Verge
