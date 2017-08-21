Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Origins showcases a new CGI trailer

During Microsoft’s pre-conference event at Gamescom, in Cologne, Germany, a new CGI trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins was shown off. The upcoming game developed by Ubisoft Montreal shows off characters like Julius Caesar, the Egyptian Queen, Cleopatra, and Greek mathematician Ptolemy within the trailer.
It’s important to note that due to the video shown being completely CGI, it featured no in-game graphics,.
Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to launch October 27th, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Source: Xbox
