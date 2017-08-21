News
PREVIOUS|

Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Origins showcases a new CGI trailer

Aug 21, 2017

3:29 PM EDT

0 comments

During Microsoft’s pre-conference event at Gamescom, in Cologne, Germany, a new CGI trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins was shown off. The upcoming game developed by Ubisoft Montreal shows off characters like Julius Caesar, the Egyptian Queen, Cleopatra, and Greek mathematician Ptolemy within the trailer.

It’s important to note that due to the video shown being completely CGI, it featured no in-game graphics,.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to launch October 27th, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Aug 21, 2017

4:15 PM EDT

You can download Android 8.0 Oreo right now if you have a compatible Pixel or Nexus device

News

Aug 21, 2017

4:11 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 21 – August 27]

News

Aug 21, 2017

4:08 PM EDT

Here’s every Android statue, including Android Oreo

News

Aug 21, 2017

2:57 PM EDT

Xbox One X will launch with 100 enhanced games this fall

Comments