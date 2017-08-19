Alcohol delivery service app Runner launches on iOS and desktop devices

Have you ever needed to pick up some booze before heading to a party, but don’t have time because you’re stuck at work? Runner, a new alcohol delivery service app for iOS and desktop devices, looks to help you with that, offering to drop off liquor on your doorstep in less than two hours.
Altogether, Runner offers deliveries on thousands of products from LCBO, The Beer Store, The Wine Rack and more. The company says it’s different from other alcohol delivery services (such as Urberry) because most don’t support digital orders require the customer to make a phone call. Using the Runner app, customers can also schedule future deliveries.
“Runner was designed with the end consumer in mind and with a core focus on making it as easy as possible to get alcohol to your door with no minimums, no calls required, and no wait time,” said Jake MacDougall, co-founder of Runner, in a press release. “We take pride in our ability to deliver the largest selection of alcohol in Toronto, so you know that you’re never sacrificing options for convenience.”
So far, Runner is only available to deliver to residences or hotels in Toronto, with delivery fees starting under $10.00. Specifically, orders can be placed for addresses south of Eglinton Avenue, north of the lake, east of Keele Street, and west of Woodbine. The company says it will expand support to other areas soon.
However, due to Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) rules and regulations, Runner is currently unable to deliver to businesses at this time, although the company does say this “may change in the future.”
To celebrate this week’s release of the app, Runner is offering $10 off on first orders until August 26th.
Runner’s services are available on iOS and desktop.
Last summer, the Beer Store and LCBO also launched similar digital services for alcohol products.
Source: Marketwired
