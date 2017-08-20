News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 20, 2017

Essential display

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Win a Telus ‘Black Moon’ Essential Phone! [Read here]
  • 24 hours with the Essential Phone [Read here]
  • Google teases official August 21st Android O official announcement [Read here]
  • Multi-user and hands-free calling comes to Google Home in Canada [Read here]
  • Samsung confirms Bixby Voice is coming ‘soon’ to Canada [Read here]
  • New Nintendo 2DS XL Review: Great for 3DS newcomers
  • LG X Power 2 Review: The battery king of budget [Read here]
  • Here’s our best look at the LG V30 yet [Read here]
  • Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 Switch bundle will release on September 14 in Canada [Read here]
  • Freedom mobile offers $40/6GB and $50/8GB weekend promos for new customers [Read here]
  • Essential Phone now available to pre-order in Canada via Telus [Read here]
  • Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so far [Read here]

