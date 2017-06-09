SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep.124: WWDC and the Canadian Telecom Summit

Jun 9, 2017

8:45 PM EDT

1 comments

WWDC 2017

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Zach Gilbert are joined by Patrick O’Rourke who is live on location in San Jose for this year’s WWDC.

This week, Apple held its annual developer conference, WWDC, in San Jose, California. The main event was chalk full of major announcements for developers, but surprisingly also contained many hardware reveals. Among some of the more notable announcements were a Kaby Lake-powered iMac, MacBook and MacBook Pro, ARKit, iOS 11, a new10.5 inch iPad Pro, and the HomePod.

The Canadian Telecom Summit was also this week. Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, called for the CRTC to reconsider their previous decision regarding MVNO access to incumbent networks. Closing out the conference was a message from south of the border. FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, addressed the conference via video message, advocating against heavy regulation in the telecom industry.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicPatrick O’RourkeRose BeharZach Gilbert

Total runtime: 55:23

WWDC: 1:45
Listener Mail: 28:10
Canadian Telecom Summit: 39:50
Shoutouts: 51:30

Rose tips her hat to the Huawei P10 Lite. Zach, avid movie-goer, shouts out the Cineplex 4DX theatre — the first of its kInd in Canada. Last but not least, Igor is shouting out US Politics and the Comey Senate hearing.

  • danakin

    On deck this week: Igor, Rose, the returning Zach and Patrick (for most of the show).

    WWDC, unsurprisingly, was up first. Things kicked off nicely when Igor ably set up the discussion and added some acronym clarification. There was a lot to cover and, overall, the podcast crew did well to give attention to each item. Overall, this segment provided listeners with a comprehensive review of Apple’s latest and (presumably) greatest along with some food for thought on where the HomePod will be positioned in an increasing world of (smart) assistants.

    Only the Power Rankings approach, while ambitious in spirit, didn’t fare well – think of early SpaceX rocket launches. It added nothing of value to the listener. Igor has demonstrated on previous episodes that he can run an effective round-table discussion. Gimmickying up the proceedings is unnecessary and only adds blather. One question for Rose: who is this Jony Ives of which you speak?

    The listener mail segment continues to be a solid addition to the podcast. I’m hoping this continues.

    Last up was the Canadian Telecom Summit. Informative scene-set by Rose on the station mobile MVNOs hold in Canada. She then provided excellent insight to Igor’s discussion prompts. This entire segment was well executed and listen-worthy. It’s become apparent that Rose does very well on podcast segments when she’s tasked with recapitulating a feature she’s researched and written. When she’s asked to opine on-the-fly, she has a propensity for train-wreck commenting.

    This week’s show gets a 8.6 SMSPR (Subjective MobileSyrup Podcast Review) score. We still don’t know “what’s good internet” 😉

    This week’s DCS (Dopey Comment Score) is: 0