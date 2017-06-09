SyrupCast Podcast Ep.124: WWDC and the Canadian Telecom Summit

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Zach Gilbert are joined by Patrick O’Rourke who is live on location in San Jose for this year’s WWDC.
This week, Apple held its annual developer conference, WWDC, in San Jose, California. The main event was chalk full of major announcements for developers, but surprisingly also contained many hardware reveals. Among some of the more notable announcements were a Kaby Lake-powered iMac, MacBook and MacBook Pro, ARKit, iOS 11, a new10.5 inch iPad Pro, and the HomePod.
The Canadian Telecom Summit was also this week. Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, called for the CRTC to reconsider their previous decision regarding MVNO access to incumbent networks. Closing out the conference was a message from south of the border. FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, addressed the conference via video message, advocating against heavy regulation in the telecom industry.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar, Zach Gilbert
Total runtime: 55:23
WWDC: 1:45
Listener Mail: 28:10
Canadian Telecom Summit: 39:50
Shoutouts: 51:30
Rose tips her hat to the Huawei P10 Lite. Zach, avid movie-goer, shouts out the Cineplex 4DX theatre — the first of its kInd in Canada. Last but not least, Igor is shouting out US Politics and the Comey Senate hearing.
