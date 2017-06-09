CIBC proclaimed best Canadian mobile banking app in recent study

CIBC’s mobile banking app has earned the highest score among five other Canadian banks in a recent study of banking apps.
Forrester Research Inc. says it evaluated the banking functionality and usability of each of the five apps based on 54 different criteria. CIBC received the top combined score in both categories. The firm also considered the CIBC app the best mobile banking app when compared against a number of global competitors.
Moreover, Forrester praised the CIBC app for including features that most other banking apps do not have, such as the ability to order foreign cash. Also praiseworthy, says the firm, is the fact that the app is available on smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.
“We believe Forrester’s recognition speaks directly to how CIBC continues to build a complete end-to-end personalized mobile banking experience that puts the client first,” said Aayaz Pira, senior vice-president of CIBC digital retail and business banking division, in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “We are continually working to innovate for our clients including enhancing and building new mobile-driven solutions so they can access modern convenient banking, how and when they want.”
In addition to having highly-rated mobile app, CIBC is one of the Canadian banks that supports the recently-launched Android Pay mobile payments platform, unlike competitors RBC and TD.
If you’re a CIBC customer, what do you think of the bank’s app? Does it live up to Forrester’s high praise? Tell us in the comment section.
Source: CIBC
