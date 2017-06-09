News
CIBC proclaimed best Canadian mobile banking app in recent study

Jun 9, 2017

9:01 PM EDT

13 comments

CIBC Mobile Banking app icon on iOS

CIBC’s mobile banking app has earned the highest score among five other Canadian banks in a recent study of banking apps.

Forrester Research Inc. says it evaluated the banking functionality and usability of each of the five apps based on 54 different criteria. CIBC received the top combined score in both categories. The firm also considered the CIBC app the best mobile banking app when compared against a number of global competitors.

Moreover, Forrester praised the CIBC app for including features that most other banking apps do not have, such as the ability to order foreign cash. Also praiseworthy, says the firm, is the fact that the app is available on smartphones, tablets and smartwatches.

“We believe Forrester’s recognition speaks directly to how CIBC continues to build a complete end-to-end personalized mobile banking experience that puts the client first,” said Aayaz Pira, senior vice-president of CIBC digital retail and business banking division, in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “We are continually working to innovate for our clients including enhancing and building new mobile-driven solutions so they can access modern convenient banking, how and when they want.”

In addition to having highly-rated mobile app, CIBC is one of the Canadian banks that supports the recently-launched Android Pay mobile payments platform, unlike competitors RBC and TD.

If you’re a CIBC customer, what do you think of the bank’s app? Does it live up to Forrester’s high praise? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: CIBC

Comments

  • villain

    100% agree.

  • Azreik

    Yes 100% accurate. When you look at the ratings in the Google Play Store it reflects this. I am very happy with them.

  • Orage42

    Feature rich and works very well but for what it’s worth I think the RBC app is equivalent in features in a much nicer looking and more refined package.

    • Until you do investments. I personally like scotiabanks investment platform the best. They made it so beautiful both mobile and pc versions.

  • southerndinner

    I can’t speak for all banks but I switched from TD to CIBC last week due to TD being stubborn and refusing to support Samsung Pay or even Android Pay in the foreseeable future. CIBC however has a great app that even supports fingerprint unlock on Android and it hasn’t crashed on me whereas the TD app crashes repeatedly.

    The app and site are also significantly less bloated with useless garbage and not having to pay a fee for every e transfer is kind of nice. I wish they supported MasterCard instead of Visa so I could use it at Costco where I do the majority of my shopping but so far the transition has been nice. Hoping to get my CIBC visa soon to try out Samsung Pay but Android Pay on debit in the meantime works great at NFC terminals!

    • Yeah I made the switch for the same reason as well and its a far better app than TD’s and the fingerprint sensor support is great.

    • thereasoner

      How’s the layout difference, is there much of a learning curve?

    • thereasoner

      Cool. I’ve been happy with TD for many years and I’ve always used their app to do my banking/bill payments but it sounds like CIBC has leapfrogged them in terms of usability.
      Can you use mobile payments with the fingerprint? I haven’t tried in months but the last time I used the TD Mobile Payments widget it still wanted me to enter a PIN if I recall correctly. I always thought that it was lazy of TD not to implement the fingerprint scanner into their app.
      My wife may be getting the new Note as a birthday gift from me and I’m sure that she’d be interested to know how well Samsung Pay works as well.

    • southerndinner

      I haven’t tried the actual CIBC app itself for mobile payments but if I’m not mistaken that functionality was removed in favor of supporting Android, Samsung and Apple Pay. I have used Android pay to make a mobile payment and the fingerprint works great to do so.

      Unfortunately I can’t tell you anything about Samsung pay yet because I haven’t received my credit card but I have witnessed a friend of mine use it and it looks even easier plus it actually works on non NFC terminals

  • Goroguy

    I used to think tangerine had the best app, but it’s since been beaten by CIBC and RBC with features such as the fingerprint reader. RBC is very good too in terms of looks and usability. CIBC has a couple of cool features on top of that. I just tried out the credit score thing and it’s cool. I was never curious enough to sign up through credit karma or anything, but since it was right there in the CIBC app I gave it a try and now I know my score.

    In general, I feel like CIBC is the most tech focused bank. They offer a bunch of features on their app, but also embrace stuff like Android pay (I’m looking at you, RBC)

    Now, if only they let account passwords be longer than 12 characters… (though it’s still better than the 6 numbers some banks use)

  • Omar

    TDs app has come a long way over the years, but still has a ways to go. The ratings for the CIBC app speak for themselves.

  • Frédéric Gagnon

    it’s crap, they are never able to show the recent transaction.. it took three-5 days to see them on the app.

