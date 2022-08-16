Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series will have a two-episode premiere

Amazon has announced that two episodes of its The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series will be available when the series premieres on Prime Video on September 1st at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

While many Prime Video series drop all of their episodes at once, the eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power will get one new episode every week. Amazon has committed more than $1 billion USD (about $1.28 billion CAD) to five seasons of the J.R.R. Tolkien-adapted fantasy series, which would make it the most expensive television production to date.

Clearly, then, Amazon is banking heavily on the series. However, it’s not related at all to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings saga and is instead set thousands of years before the events of those films. Instead, it draws from Tolkien’s Appendices and covers all of the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s decision to debut two episodes of The Rings of Power on September 1st means that the show’s first season will wrap on October 14th, well before HBO’s House of the Dragon has its finale on October 23rd. The Game of Thrones prequel premieres on Crave in Canada on Sunday, August 21st.

Image credit: Amazon