Telecom news roundup: Bell ups internet prices, Koodo kills 5G [Apr. 27-May03]

This week in Canadian telecom saw disappearing 5G plans, price hikes and more. Check it out below:

Pricing and deals

Fido offered some existing customers special deals, including $30/60GB and $40/90GB 4G plans.

Virgin Plus launched a five-year price lock on internet plans, but only in Quebec.

Lucky and Chatr launched a 15GB data bonus on their $29/20GB plans.

Telus bumped some plans up to 200GB of data and started offering free Disney+. Rogers also increased some data buckets to 200GB.

Bell increased the cost of Fibe internet for some customers by $5/mo starting July 1.

Koodo offering some former customers a $25/30GB 4G win-back offer.

Infrastructure

Rogers discontinued several old digital TV boxes at the end of April.

Freedom delayed the rollout of its Nationwide Apple Watch plan over a “technical constraint.”

Koodo removed all of its 5G plans. It’s not clear if they’ll come back.

Industry

T-Mobile completed its acquisition of Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile.

You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.