Telecom news roundup: Bell ups internet prices, Koodo kills 5G [Apr. 27-May03]

This week in Canadian telecom saw disappearing 5G plans, price hikes and more. Check it out below:
Pricing and deals
Fido offered some existing customers special deals, including $30/60GB and $40/90GB 4G plans.
Virgin Plus launched a five-year price lock on internet plans, but only in Quebec.
Lucky and Chatr launched a 15GB data bonus on their $29/20GB plans.
Telus bumped some plans up to 200GB of data and started offering free Disney+. Rogers also increased some data buckets to 200GB.
Bell increased the cost of Fibe internet for some customers by $5/mo starting July 1.
Koodo offering some former customers a $25/30GB 4G win-back offer.
Infrastructure
Rogers discontinued several old digital TV boxes at the end of April.
Freedom delayed the rollout of its Nationwide Apple Watch plan over a “technical constraint.”
Koodo removed all of its 5G plans. It’s not clear if they’ll come back.
Industry
T-Mobile completed its acquisition of Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile.
You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.