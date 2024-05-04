fbpx
Resources

Telecom news roundup: Bell ups internet prices, Koodo kills 5G [Apr. 27-May03]

Rogers also discontinued some old digital TV boxes

Jonathan Lamont
May 4, 20241:03 PM EDT 0 comments

This week in Canadian telecom saw disappearing 5G plans, price hikes and more. Check it out below:

Pricing and deals

Fido offered some existing customers special deals, including $30/60GB and $40/90GB 4G plans.

Virgin Plus launched a five-year price lock on internet plans, but only in Quebec.

Lucky and Chatr launched a 15GB data bonus on their $29/20GB plans.

Telus bumped some plans up to 200GB of data and started offering free Disney+. Rogers also increased some data buckets to 200GB.

Bell increased the cost of Fibe internet for some customers by $5/mo starting July 1.

Koodo offering some former customers a $25/30GB 4G win-back offer.

Infrastructure

Rogers discontinued several old digital TV boxes at the end of April.

Freedom delayed the rollout of its Nationwide Apple Watch plan over a “technical constraint.”

Koodo removed all of its 5G plans. It’s not clear if they’ll come back.

Industry

T-Mobile completed its acquisition of Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile.

You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Resources

How to stop games from crashing in Delta Nintendo iOS emulator

Resources

What’s leaving Netflix Canada and Prime Video in May 2024

Resources

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early May 2024

Resources

Where to stream The Jinx: Part Two in Canada

Comments