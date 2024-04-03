Koodo kills $34/50GB plan and replaces it with several worse options

Telus-owned Koodo has joined Bell’s Virgin in stripping away decent plans like $34/50GB for worse options that cost more and have less data. Shocking, Koodo managed to outdo Virign with even worse plans!

Prior to the change, Koodo had two main options: $50/mo 60GB 5G or $34/mo 50GB 4G. Now, there are several more options, none of which are really worth your time or money:

$60/mo 50GB 5G (notably, Virgin Plus has a $55/mo 60GB 5G plan right now)

$55/mo 40GB 4G

$50/mo 30GB 4G (notably, Virgin Plus has a $50/mo 40GB 4G plan right now)

$45/mo 20GB 4G

$40/mo 10GB 4G (marked as a ‘promotion’)

Koodo’s plans all include unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging, and customers can pick one free perk option, like unlimited international texting (however, the perk options differ from plan to plan and tend to get better with more expensive plans).

Though it probably goes without saying, none of Koodo’s plans are particularly good compared to what it previously offered. Virgin has some better offers, but not the best offers. Rogers-owned Fido still has a $34/50GB plan at the time of writing, but there’s no guarantee that will stick around.

Instead, check out Freedom or Public, both of which still offer some solid plans like $34/50GB, $50/100GB and more.

If, for some reason, you want to check out Koodo’s plans, you can do so here.