Upcoming Android 15 feature could help save battery and protect data

Google will officially launch Android 15 sometime this summer; however, with the Developer Preview available, developers and coders can try out new features or deep dive into the code of the upcoming Android OS.

Well-known Android expert Mishaal Rahman has discovered a new feature called adaptive timeout, allowing the handset to turn off your screen intelligently. To do this, it detects when you’re no longer using the device. This should assist with battery life and keeping your data protected.

Rahman didn’t discover how the handset will know you’re no longer using it. It may use the front camera similar to ‘Screen Attention,’ which uses the front camera to keep your display turned on when you’re looking at it.

Rahman says this feature won’t be part of the open-source version of Android and will be exclusive to Pixel devices.

We may learn about this feature and many more at Google I/O starting Tuesday, May 14th.

Source: Android Authority