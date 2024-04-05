Galaxy Z Fold 6 reportedly sports same battery as past three Folds

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly launching later this year, and a new leak indicates the phone won’t have an improved battery compared to last year’s model.

Regarding the Galaxy Z Fold6 battery, it is still 4400mAh and has a charging power of 25w. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 4, 2024

According to the well-known Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a 4,400mAh battery alongside 25w charging. This is subpar compared to many of the other flagships on the market, especially considering other foldables. Samsung has featured a 4,400mAh battery since the Z Fold 3, meaning the company hasn’t updated this in the last three years.

The OnePlus Open and the Google Pixel Fold both feature more than a 4,800mAh battery, which still seems quite small considering flagships like the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra carry 5,000mAh batteries.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch alongside the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring sometime this summer. The handset is rumoured to feature a titanium design, a wider cover screen and more.