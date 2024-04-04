Chrome for Android is supposedly working on sorting tabs by name and colour

The number of tabs we open can quickly become cluttered, making it difficult to organize information. However, Google is reportedly making it easier for Android users to identify tabs on Chrome.

According to Chrome feature expert @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), Google is testing a tab organization option in Chrome Canary for Android devices. Canary is a pre-release version of Chrome for testing new, experimental features before adding them to the stable release. The X post highlights tab grouping capabilities that allow users to change the colour and name on each tab to organize recent tabs.

A video in the post showcases how when a user taps on the circle that organizes each tab, a pop-up appears with different colours to select so each tab is neatly organized.

This is the new color picker I mentioned in another tweet:https://t.co/x1EVY0SfAK pic.twitter.com/IBsBMfQVwn — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 7, 2024

It’s unclear if Google is also working on the feature for iOS devices. A similar feature is available on Chrome for desktop.

9to5Google reported that Google is also working on another clutter-free feature for Chrome on Android called ‘Tab Declutter.’

Tab Declutter archives tabs that haven’t been used for a while, removing tabs on the browser’s main page and speeding up Chrome. However, it’s unclear if Tab Declutter only archives tabs or if it is possible to close them automatically. Tab Declutter is expected to launch with Google Chrome 125 in May.

Other web browsers, including Opera, offer handy tab organization features for workspaces if you can’t wait for Chrome on Android’s apparent tab organization feature.

Image credit: Google

Source: @Leopeva64 Via: Android Police