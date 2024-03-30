Dbrand Ghost case replacements will take a little longer than expected

Accessory maker Dbrand unveiled its Ghost cases for flagship smartphones late last year.

The case’s body is completely clear, allowing you to see your phone’s colour and logo, and Dbrand says that the case will never turn yellow, which it attributes to a two-tone design.

However, the case does have a drawback, and that is that it is very susceptible to scratches.

Late last year, Dbrand said that it knew of the issue and was working on a fix and that it would offer a replacement case to anyone who has purchased the Ghost case already or plans to in the future. Now, however, according to The Verge, Dbrand has given up on offering a replacement for the Ghost case, and instead, it will send a “Ghost 2.0” to all impacted.

This is because the replacement cases were “unshippable” due to quality control issues.

As you can imagine, after developing a zero-yellowing anti-scratch solution that was the first of its kind, we were quite excited to pull the trigger on mass production.

Last week, our first mass-produced stock cleared the production lines. During quality control inspections, we immediately knew that something was different between the short run of “process validation” samples we’d approved for mass production and what was actually coming off the tools.

A significant portion of the units we inspected were showing signs of coating buildup and inconsistencies.

The upgraded Ghost 2.0 is expected to be released sometime later this year. For those who purchased a Ghost 1 case and are unhappy with it, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a free upgrade to Ghost 2.0 later this year.

Via: The Verge