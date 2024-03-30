Telecom news roundup: MPs summon Bell CEO to answer questions on mass job cuts [Mar.23-28]

Bell’s CEO has been ordered to appear in front of a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the company’s decision to cut 4,800 jobs. More details on the summons, along with an outline of other telecom stories from the past week, are outlined below.

Business

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has launched a new consultation to gather feedback on providing support to Indigenous broadcasters and content creators.

The CRTC has granted Rogers $12 million to build cell towers along B.C.’s Highway 37.

John Tory is rejoining Rogers’ board of directors.

Bell CEO Mirko Bibic will face a parliamentary committee on April 11th over massive job cuts.

Eastlink launches a mobile app for its TiVo Stream service.

Xplore says it’s made “significant progress” on its broadband project in PEI.

Government

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has released details to auction off 225 residual spectrum licenses.

Deals

Bell is offering some of its subscribers discounted mobile plans. The service provider has offered some internet customers a $40/100GB option, while TSN subscribers got a $50/100GB option.

Image credit: Shutterstock