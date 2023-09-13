Dbrand says its new iPhone 15 Pro clear case will never turn Yellow

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 15 line at its Wonderlust event this week. If you’re thinking about ordering one of the Pro line iPhone 15, Toronto-based Dbrand’s case is something that might interest you.

The case manufacturer has released a new ‘Ghost’ line of cases that can show off your phone’s design without compromising on protection and durability. The Ghost case is available for several flagship phones, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Unfortunately, it isn’t available for the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The clear case has distinctive corner bumpers that provide 10 feet of drop protection, as well as relief slits that make the buttons clicky and tactile. The body is completely clear, allowing you to see your phone’s colour and logo. Dbrand says that the case will never turn yellow, which it attributes to a two-tone design. “For centuries, case companies have tried to defeat the sun. They failed, leaving millions of yellowed cases in their wake. As it turns out, all they had to do was add a dose of matte black. Checkmate, sun,” reads the product listing.

The case also supports MagSafe charging with 18 custom-built magnets embedded in the frame. This means you can easily attach your phone to any MagSafe accessory.

Dbrand’s Ghost cases are now available for pre-order at $49.95 USD (roughly $67.69 CAD), with shipping expected in October.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Dbrand

Source: Dbrand