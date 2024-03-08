fbpx
News

This week’s top tech news: New MacBooks, 5G+ icons and 🍿

Things are getting weird with Dune 2 popcorn buckets

Jonathan Lamont
Mar 8, 20249:48 PM EST 0 comments

It was a busy week in Canadian tech with tons of carrier announcements, the arrival of new M3-powered MacBook Air models, EV regulations and more.

 

Plus, things are getting weird with Dune: Part Two popcorn buckets.

 

 

 
 
Happy Friday, and welcome back to another edition of Antenna! It was a busy week in Canadian tech, so let's get right into the highlights:

- Apple rolls out new MacBook Air models with M3 chips.

- Telus and Koodo customers spotted new 5G+ icons on their phones, plus tons more carrier news.

🕹️ - Mar10 Day deals jump into view.

🪱 - Resellers are already charging a premium for Cineplex's NSFW Dune popcorn buckets.
 
 
M3 MacBook Air vs M2 MacBook Air: What laptop is right for you?
Apple launched new M3-powered MacBook Air models this week. If you're in the market for a new laptop, you might find yourself wondering whether one of the new MacBooks is right for you. MobileSyrup's Brad Bennett has the breakdown you need.

Read more
 
 
Telus, Koodo customers seeing 5G+ icon on their smartphones
Telus confirmed the 5G+ icon indicates your device is connected to its 3,500MHz spectrum, but the plan you pay for still determines how fast it'll be. Read more
 
The MSI Claw delivers comfort and performance for handheld gamers
The Hall Effect thumbsticks are the best I’ve used on a handheld. Read more
 
 
 
 
 
Carriers made big moves this week
 
 
   
Bell rolls out new bill features, will now send customer invoices five days earlier
In an email to customers, Bell says the change will take effect on their next bill and won't impact their services or rates. Read more
 
 
 
   
Freedom rolls out $25/100GB 5G Canada-U.S. plan to some Southeastern Ontario residents
The offer is only available for a limited time and requires proof of residence. Read more
 
 
 
   
Rogers relaunches 5G home internet service at $50/month
The plan comes with 500 GB of data with download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps. Read more
 
 
 
   
Koodo hiking price of its $29/30GB plan to $35/month
The Telus flanker introduced the plan during the 2023 holiday season. Read more
 
 
 
 
 
 
tech effect episode 13
Games are starting to intertwine with regular education
 
 
 
Ontario issues new regulatory process to connect EV charging stations
Measures under the Electric Vehicle Charging Connections Procedure will go into force on May 27th.
People are already reselling NSFW Dune 2 popcorn buckets
For just $100, your hand can get the full tentacle experience from the movie
Clicks turns the iPhone into a Blackberry-like typing machine
Check out our hands-on with Clicks and other crazy tech from MWC 2024.
 
 
 
 
Nintendo deals for Mar10 Day
 
Here are the big Nintendo Switch deals for MAR10 Day 2024 in Canada
Some have already kicked off, while others begin on March 7th.
Get it now
Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Day’ sale offers discounts on Switch consoles and games
Check out savings on the Switch Lite and OLED models.
Get it now
 
 
 
Comments