Telus, Koodo customers seeing 5G+ icon on their smartphones

Telus and Koodo customers are starting to see 5G+ icons on their smartphones.

I first spotted the icon on my Pixel 8 on March 5th while commuting to the MobileSyrup office. My phone showed the 5G+ icon while I was in Hamilton, Ontario, and the icon appeared and disappeared a few times during my train ride to Toronto. I’m currently with Koodo and have one of the Telus flanker brand’s 5G plans.

iPhone in Canada reports that iPhone users on Telus and Koodo are starting to see the 5G+ icon following the iOS 17.4 update. MobileSyrup can confirm iOS 17.4 adds the icon for iPhones, as editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke received the 5G+ icon on his iPhone following the update. It’s worth noting previous iOS updates enabled the 5G+ icon for Bell and Rogers iPhones.

MobileSyrup reached out to Telus for more details about what customers can expect when connected to 5G+ and will update this post with any additional details the company provides. In short, the icon should indicate a device is connected to 5G using Telus’ 3,500MHz spectrum.

While technically, that means faster download speeds and bandwidth, it also depends on what plan you have and what speed cap it has. For example, Telus’ plans currently cap speeds at either 250Mbps or 2Gbps, while Koodo caps 5G plans at 250Mbps or 500Mbps if you choose the speed boost perk.

Anecdotally, I didn’t notice much of a speed difference between 5G and 5G+ on my phone, even while hot-spotting my laptop. That said, I also use a Pixel 8, which admittedly doesn’t have the best modem tech and, therefore, might not take full advantage of available speeds. If you’re with Telus or Koodo and are seeing the new 5G+ icon, let us know down below what kind of speeds you’re seeing and whether it’s better than 5G.