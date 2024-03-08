Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs movie adaptation stars Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde

Ubisoft Montreal’s Watch Dogs video game series is getting turned into a movie.

New Regency will make the film and it will star Talk to Me and Everything Now‘s Sophie Wilde. Mathieu Turi is directing the film based on the original screenplay written by Christie LeBlanc, who’s best known for the Netflix thriller Oxygen.

Currently, the plot is being kept under wraps, but considering the video game itself, Watch Dogs, is known for following different hacker protagonists working with DedSec, a hacking collective group, we at least have an idea of what the movie’s story could be. DedSec’s goal is to expose the corruption in the world, especially large corporations. The player usually has access to their city’s central Operating System (ctOS) and is tasked with taking down crime bosses, other hackers and more in a stealthy way.

Watch Dogs first released in May 2014. A sequel, Watch Dogs 2, came in 2016, with the third title, Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion, launching in 2020.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Deadline