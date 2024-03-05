Here are the big Nintendo Switch deals for MAR10 Day 2024 in Canada

Every year, Nintendo celebrates March 10th (‘MAR10 Day’) with special Mario-themed sales and other promotions.

Now, the company has revealed all of its plans for MAR10 Day 2024.

Digital deals

Between March 7th and 17th, the eShop will offer several Mario games for $53.59, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars.

The full list of deals will be listed on Nintendo’s official website on the 7th.

Retailer deals

Select retailers will also take part in MAR10 Day starting March 7th, offering discounts on several games, including:

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Further, retailers will give a $30 gift card to their respective stores with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch— OLED model or Switch Lite.

We’ll update this story with more deals once they become available.

Nintendo Switch Online

For MAR10 Day, Nintendo is extending its usual seven-day Switch Online free trial to 14 days. This offer is available from March 5th to 17th and is available to both Switch Online newcomers and those who have already claimed the free trial.

With Switch Online, you can play emulated retro Mario games, Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on SNES. The service also includes non-Mario games like Donkey Kong, Kid Icarus, The Legend of Zelda, F-Zero and Super Metroid.

Sweepstakes

Nintendo is running two contests that are open to both U.S. and Canadians: one focused on Lego Super Mario sets and another on Princess Peach outfit.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament

Between 3pm and 9pm ET on March 10th, you can join an online Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament, with the top 310 players receiving 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points each! Enter the code 3409-7365-4571 within the game to take part.

In-store demos

On March 9th and 10th from 12pm to 4pm local time, you can visit select GameStop and Real Canadian superstores to play Mario games, receive free Mario-themed items and more.

The full list of MAR10 Day promotions can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Update: 05/03/2024 at 7:46pm ET — The press release announcing these promotions originally stated that the eShop deals will run between March 7th and 15th. However, Nintendo of Canada has confirmed that it actually runs until the 17th. We’ve updated this story accordingly.