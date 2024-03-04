People are already reselling NSFW Dune 2 popcorn buckets

A Facebook Marketplace seller named Nick Nitrate has listed a “brand new” Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket for an astounding $100. For context, the snack package that includes the bucket costs roughly $25 in Canada.

The Brampton, Ontario-based seller writes that the popcorn bucked has “never been used” and has not yet “contained popcorn.”

It’s unclear if it has contained something else.

Further, the unique popcorn bucket comes with a poster and “manufacturer tag.” In classic Facebook Marketplace style, the popcorn bucket is listed at $1,234 on the search page to get would-be NFSW Dune memorabilia enthusiasts to click on it so they can scoff at its price, with the actual asking price being $100.

While I initially thought this listing was a joke, it appears to be legitimate, and the seller has several other “collectibles” listed, including a box of Krusty-O’s Burger King toys from The Simpsons.

This was the only “local” Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket I was able to hunt down. A quick search on eBay reveals similar brand-new popcorn bucks ranging from $55 to $600 (whether any will actually sell is another question altogether).

For those who are unaware, the popcorn bucket is in the shape of a Dune sandworm. Naturally, many have noted that the popcorn bucket looks strikingly similar to an NSFW personal pleasure device, turning the strange cooling collectible into a rather amusing meme.

Even Dune: Part Two‘s Canadian director, Denis Villeneuve, had a few choice words about the popcorn bucket during a recent interview.

“I don’t want to make stupid jokes right now that will I regret tomorrow morning,” said Villeneuve. “But I will say this. When I saw it, I went, ‘Hoooooly smokes.’ What the [expletive]!? At the same time, it created a lot of fun online. So maybe it’s positive? It’s some kind of… impressive design.”

It’s worth noting that the sandworm popcorn bucket has been difficult to find in the GTA. I’ve heard from several people, including MobileSyrup‘s Brad Shankar, that the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket wasn’t available at the theatre where they saw the movie.

Will this extremely strange Dune: Part Two tie-in go down in history as a valuable collectible? Who knows.

Dune: Part Two hit theatres on March 1st and has received predominantly positive viewer and critic ratings across the board.

Image credit: Facebook Marketplace (Nick Nitrate)