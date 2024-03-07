Dune (2021) is free to stream on CTV website, app for a limited time

If you’ve been wanting to watch Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune before its sequel, you’re in luck.

The 2021 sci-fi film is currently streaming through CTV’s website and mobile app for free with ads. It will remain available on the platform until March 11th.

This coincides with the recent release of Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, which has been even more acclaimed than its predecessor.

The films star Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young nobleman who gets thrust into a war for control of the desert planet Arrakis.

In related news, Cineplex was caught charging more for Dune: Part Two than other films amid a legal battle over its online booking fees. Additionally, people are already scalping the viral NSFW Dune popcorn bucket.

Image credit: Warner Bros.