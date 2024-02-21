New Pixel Fold 2 renders show the handset in full glory

While we’ve seen some leaks regarding the Pixel Fold 2 in the past, we’re now getting renders from reliable sources @Onleaks and @SmartPrix, showcasing the foldable’s new camera setup.

According to the leak, the Pixel Fold 2 will feature an inner display that measures 7.9-inches, but with its bezels, it will reportedly measure 8.1-inches. This is awesome as it means the Pixel Fold 2’s bezels only come in at 0.2-inches.

So #FutureSquad… Here comes your first comprehensive and detailed look at the massive #Google #PixelFold2 (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!…😏 Once again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/9abIZNOvRl pic.twitter.com/RKPqd0i9XV — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 21, 2024



The rumour also indicates the Pixel Fold 2 sports a USB-C port, speaker grill, and that the microphone, the power button and the volume rocker are on the right side.

When unfolded, the phone will reportedly measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27mm. Further, the video shows the handset’s cover screen and the rear camera setup. Additionally, the cover screen measures about 6.4-inches and offers a central hole punch camera sensor.

There’s a new triple-camera setup on the rear with several sensors, but it looks pretty bulky.

The leak indicates the handset features a Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is expected to feature Android 14.

According to this leak, the handset will launch at Google I/O, which is scheduled for June 27th. Oddly, the leak suggests the Pixel Fold 2 will release at the end of June, considering I/O is always set for May. Previous rumours point to the foldable being announced alongside the Pixel 9 series in October.

Source: SmartPrix, @OnLeaks