A sequel to Wii Game Endless Ocean is coming to Switch

2008 Nintendo Wii game Endless Ocean is getting a sequel for the Switch that launches on May 2nd, 2024.

The sequel, Endless Ocean: Luminous, was announced during Nintendo’s February 21st Direct Partner Showcase. The game allows players to dive underwater and explore its mysterious Veiled Sea.

Endless Ocean: Luminous supports multiplayer, allowing you to share your underwater expedition with up to 30 players online. The game’s ocean is filled with things to explore, like underwater temples, and features over 500 different types of marine life to discover.

“Take a deep breath and plunge into the Veiled Sea: an unexplored region with discoveries that change with each dive. Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life — some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical,” says the game’s eShop page.

Endless Ocean: Luminous‘ trailer shows divers exploring the sea, documenting underwater species, and interacting online with other players — and yes, you can emote. Also, a cool thing about each dive is that the game’s undersea area changes.

I love chill games like this, and it’s cool to see Endless Ocean get another sequel after all this time. The first Endless Ocean launched for the Wii in 2008, followed by a sequel, Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep, in 2009.

Endless Ocean: Luminous is available for pre-order now on Nintendo’s eShop for $49.99. The game releases May 2nd, 2024.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo