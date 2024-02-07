Early Pixel Fold 2 model showcases new design with updated camera setup

We recently got a few vague Pixel Fold 2 leaks, but this time, we’re getting an early glimpse of the upcoming handset. Android Authority has seen Google’s Pixel Fold 2 engineering validation test device and published an image of it.

According to the leak, the Pixel Fold 2 will feature a slimmer aspect ratio than last year’s model. Android Authority compares the front aspect ratio to the OnePlus Open, which is slimmer than the original Pixel Fold but wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

There also appears to be a new camera module that looks different from all the other Pixel handsets currently on the market. However, Google might be changing its camera module across its entire lineup.

The camera hardware isn’t known, but there appear to be four lenses in the module. The handset likely sports a standard wide angle, an ultra-wide angle and a periscope telephoto shooter, but it’s unclear what the fourth lens could be. It’s possible that it’s actually a temperature sensor, like what’s available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

While Android Authority didn’t look at the inside of the device, its source says that the outer bezel is a lot slimmer than last year’s model. This is good, as many complained that the bezel on the original Pixel Fold made the handset look outdated. This also means that the handset will likely offer a display cut-out on the inside display instead of implementing the camera in the thick bezel.

The source also indicates that the Pixel Fold 2 is running on the Tensor G4, which is the processor expected to power the Pixel 9 series. However, with a Tensor G4, the Pixel Fold 2 will likely not launch until October’s Pixel 9 launch window.

A recent leak also indicates that the Pixel Fold 2 will feature 16 GB of RAM, compared to 12GB like most other flagships on the market. Read more about it below:

Image credit: Android Authority

Source: Android Authority