PlayStation State of Play confirmed for Jan. 31, will feature over 15 games

PlayStation has revealed that its first State of Play presentation of 2024 will be held this Wednesday, January 31st at 5pm ET/2pm PT.

In a blog post, the company confirmed that the showcase will run for “over 40 minutes” and feature more than 15 PS5 and PS VR2 games, including the action-adventure title Stellar Blade and action-RPG Rise of the Ronin.

The presentation will be streamed on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels.

It’s worth noting that Xbox Era’s Nick Baker, a credible leaker who correctly revealed several details about previous State of Plays, teased the January 31st State of Play over the weekend.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

In a not-so-subtle post, he also seemed to suggest that the State of Play will feature the following games:

Death Stranding 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Judas (the new game from BioShock creator Ken Levine)

A new Metro title

Rise of the Ronin

Silent Hill 2 remake

Something from Hideo Kojima (in addition to Death Stranding 2)

Sonic Generations (presumably a remaster)

Until Dawn remaster

Adding fuel to the Death Stranding 2 fire is the fact that a recent separate leak suggested that the game’s subtitle is On the Beach and that it would feature in an imminent State of Play. We also recently heard rumours of an Until Dawn remaster, which Baker’s post seems to corroborate.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that January 31st marks the 27th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy VII, which has even been registered in Japan as an official anniversary day with the Japan Anniversary Association. Therefore, it seems even more likely that we’ll get something from Rebirth, the second in a trilogy of games dramatically reimagining the original VII. Given that Rebirth launches on February 29th, we may get the “launch trailer” (typically the final sizeable new trailer before a game release) and, perhaps, even a public playable demo. (Rebirth‘s predecessor, FFVII Remake, got a free demo shortly before the full release.)

In any case, a State of Play will help shed some light on PlayStation’s 2024 release schedule. Outside of third-party games like Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin, we know little about what’s coming to PS5 this year, particularly from Sony’s own first-party studios.

Meanwhile, rival Xbox held a Developer_Direct showcase earlier this month that laid out its 2024 lineup, which includes Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (May) and Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (late 2024). Elsewhere, Nintendo’s early 2024 catalogue includes Princess Peach: Showtime! and Mario vs. Donkey Kong ahead of a rumoured new console in the latter half of the year.

What are you hoping to see from the State of Play? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: PlayStation